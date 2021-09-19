Volcano Erupts at Spanish Island of La Palma - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2021) A volcano began erupting at the Spanish island of La Palma, EFE news agency reported.

The Spanish National Geographic Institute registered seismological activity in the area in advance, so the authorities were able to start evacuating people with limited mobility.

Earlier this week, numerous earthquakes were registered near the Cumbre Vieja volcanic ridge.