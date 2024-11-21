Volcano Erupts In Iceland, Seventh Time In A Year
Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2024 | 11:40 AM
Reykjavik, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) A volcano erupted late Wednesday on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwest Iceland, the national weather service said, the seventh since last December.
The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said in a statement that the eruption took place at the Sundhnuksgigar volcanic fissure, outside the town of Grindavik, at 2314 GMT.
Live footage showed lava gushing from a long fissure at the scene.
IMO specialist Benedikt Ofeigsson told public radio RAS2 that no infrastructure was currently threatened, but Grindavik -- a small fishing town -- was being evacuated.
The eruption is the seventh since December and comes after years of increased seismic activity in the region.
Iceland is home to 33 active volcanoes.
