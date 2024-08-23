Open Menu

Volcano Erupts In Iceland, Sixth Since December

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2024 | 09:00 AM

Volcano erupts in Iceland, sixth since December

Reykjavik, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) A new volcano erupted on the Reykjanes peninsula in southwestern Iceland on Thursday, spewing hot lava into the air in the sixth eruption to hit the region since December, authorities said.

Live video images showed orange lava bursting out of a long fissure, illuminating the billowing smoke rising up into the night sky.

"An eruption has started on the Sundhnuksgigarod," the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said in a statement, adding that the eruption had started at 9:26 pm (2126 GMT) following a series of earthquakes.

The IMO said it had not yet been able to assess the length of the fissure.

This is the sixth eruption to hit the area since December, coming just two months after the end of a previous eruption that lasted more than three weeks.

Icelandic media reported that the nearby fishing village of Grindavik was being evacuated, as it had been for previous eruptions, though it was not known how many people were in the area.

The Reykjanes peninsula had not experienced an eruption for eight centuries until a March 2021 eruption.

Further eruptions occurred in August 2022 and in July and December 2023, leading volcanologists to warn a new era of seismic activity had begun in the region.

Iceland is home to 33 active volcano systems, the highest number in Europe.

It straddles the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a crack in the ocean floor separating the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates.

Related Topics

Europe Orange Iceland March July August December Media

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

5 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

6 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

6 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

6 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

7 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

6 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

6 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

6 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

6 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

6 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

7 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

7 hours ago

More Stories From World