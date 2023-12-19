Open Menu

Volcano Erupts In Southwest Iceland After Weeks Of Earthquakes

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Volcano erupts in southwest Iceland after weeks of earthquakes

Reykjavik, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) A volcano in Iceland was still erupting Tuesday hours after geysers of molten lava shot into the night sky after weeks of intense seismic activity southwest of Reykjavik.

The eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula began Monday at around 10:17 pm (2217 GMT) after an earthquake swarm, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said, referring to a series of small shakes.

Live-streamed footage of the eruption showed glowing orange jets of lava spewing from a gash in the ground, surrounded by billowing clouds of red smoke.

"We hope for the best but it is clear this is a considerable eruption," Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir wrote on Facebook.

For weeks, the Nordic country had been anticipating an eruption on the peninsula southwest of the capital after intense earthquake activity, which prompted authorities to evacuate thousands of people and close the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa famed for its turquoise waters.

The meteorological office estimated that the volcano had opened a fissure about four kilometres (2.

5 miles) long, with the southern end just three kilometres away from the fishing town of Grindavik.

By 3:00 am, the meteorological office said the intensity of the eruption had stabilised and "the activity is decreasing", although was unable to estimate how long it would last.

"We now wait to see what the forces of nature have in store," President Gudni Thorlacius Johannesson wrote on X, formerly Twitter. He added that protecting lives and infrastructure was the priority.

Vidir Reynisson, head of the Department of Civil Protection, urged people to stay away from the area, telling a local television station: "This is no tourist eruption."

Fears that it could cause havoc to air travel after another Icelandic eruption in 2010 grounded thousands of flights across Europe and North America has so far failed to materialise.

Reykjavik's international airport remained open. Operator ISAVIA said: "For the time being, no disruptions to arrivals or departures at Keflavik airport."

Related Topics

Earthquake Prime Minister Europe Facebook Twitter Orange Iceland TV From Best Airport

Recent Stories

Usman Dar’s mother urges CJP to take notice of p ..

Usman Dar’s mother urges CJP to take notice of police raid at her home

37 minutes ago
 At least 118 dead, several others injured in earth ..

At least 118 dead, several others injured in earthquake in Northwest China

1 hour ago
 Army Chief, Commander CENTCOM discuss regional sec ..

Army Chief, Commander CENTCOM discuss regional security

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2023

5 hours ago
 4 die, 17 injured in Hasilpur road mishap

4 die, 17 injured in Hasilpur road mishap

14 hours ago
Pakistan committed to deepen ties with Norway: PM

Pakistan committed to deepen ties with Norway: PM

14 hours ago
 NCSW, PTA, GSMA establishes 'Action Coalition on W ..

NCSW, PTA, GSMA establishes 'Action Coalition on Women’s Digital Inclusion'

14 hours ago
 Explosion, blaze at Guinea fuel depot kills 13, in ..

Explosion, blaze at Guinea fuel depot kills 13, injures 178

14 hours ago
 NAB, KP government join hands for eradicating corr ..

NAB, KP government join hands for eradicating corruption

14 hours ago
 Oil prices surge following Red Sea attacks

Oil prices surge following Red Sea attacks

14 hours ago
 World migrants day observed

World migrants day observed

14 hours ago

More Stories From World