Volcano Erupts On Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Volcano erupts on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula

HELSINKI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) -- A volcanic eruption started between Hagafell and Stora Skogfell on the Reykjanes Peninsula, a region in southwest Iceland, on Saturday at 20:23 local time (2023 GMT) after short-term seismic activity, According to the Icelandic National Broadcaster RUV.

Just before the eruption, the Icelandic Meteorological Office issued an announcement on increased seismic activity in the area, together with land changes.

According to the Icelandic news website Iceland Monitor, the eruption is in a similar location to the last two eruptions, which occurred in February 2024 and December 2023. The evacuation of Grindavik, the town located on the southern coast of the Reykjanes Peninsula, has already been underway.

