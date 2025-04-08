Volcano In Philippines Sends Ash Miles Into The Air
Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2025 | 10:40 PM
A volcano in the central Philippines erupted early Tuesday morning, sending a plume of ash 4,000 metres (2.5 miles) into the sky and prompting calls for local school cancellations
Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) A volcano in the central Philippines erupted early Tuesday morning, sending a plume of ash 4,000 metres (2.5 miles) into the sky and prompting calls for local school cancellations.
Kanlaon Volcano, one of 24 active volcanoes in the Southeast Asian nation, erupted in December, prompting the evacuation of surrounding villages.
The area around the volcano on the island of Negros was still under evacuation orders when Tuesday's eruption occurred.
"An explosive eruption is currently occurring at the summit vent of Kanlaon Volcano that began at 5:51 am today," the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said in a statement.
The volcano "is producing a voluminous bent plume approximately 4,000 meters tall that is drifting southwest", it said.
The eruption stopped at 6:47 am (2247 GMT Monday), the institute reported later.
Videos posted on social media showed a wide, billowing plume of smoke slowly stretching into the sky.
"We were prepared for the eruption.
The families within the 4 to 6 kilometres were already evacuated during the previous eruption last December," John De Asis, a rescue official in Negros Occidental province's La Castellana municipality, told AFP.
"Right now we are just monitoring which villages will be affected by the ashfall."
He added they were recommending "the cancellation of classes and work in the municipality".
Channel Nicor, 22, said she was waiting for a bus to take her to school when the eruption struck.
"The sound seemed like a big rock had fallen from a high place, then I looked up and saw the (ash cloud) getting bigger and bigger from the volcano," she told AFP.
"When I saw the ash of course I felt nervous, but not as nervous as the previous eruption, because this time we know what to do."
The level three alert -- out of a scale of five -- put in place during December's eruption remained unchanged.
In September, hundreds of nearby residents were evacuated after the volcano spurted thousands of tonnes of harmful gases in a single day.
Recent Stories
At least 27 dead in Dominican Republic roof collapse incident
Railways Minister griefs over death of Senator Taj Haider
"We’re Building a Legacy" – Omar Ahmed on Pakistan’s MMA Revolution and Gl ..
Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at Middle East Energy 2025 in Dubai
Bilawal Bhutto condoles demise of Senator Taj Haider
President, PM express deep grief over demise of PPP leader Taj Haider
US reaffirms commitment to deepening economic cooperation with Pakistan
Security plan for 35th National Games reviewed
Commissioner visits examination centers during annual examination
Ahsan Iqbal chairs review meeting on ongoing projects of CPEC
Govt in touch with PPP to remove reservations over upcoming budget: Senator Sidd ..
Rwanda’s High Commission hosts 31st commemoration of 1994, genocide
More Stories From World
-
At least 27 dead in Dominican Republic roof collapse incident17 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at Middle East Energy 2025 in Dubai37 minutes ago
-
Volcano in Philippines sends ash miles into the air47 minutes ago
-
Iran says deal can be reached if US shows goodwill5 hours ago
-
At least 15 dead in Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse5 hours ago
-
Ambassador Zahra calls on UNESCO to foster scientific collaboration addressing common challenges5 hours ago
-
Maiden call-up for Bangladesh's Sakib for Zimbabwe Test6 hours ago
-
Hong Kong stocks open 1.66% higher after previous day's collapse dan/dhc6 hours ago
-
Australian PM tells voters he's ready for Trump tariffs6 hours ago
-
Breakaway Somaliland's opposition leader wins presidential poll6 hours ago
-
EU prosecutors search Croatian foreign ministry in graft probe6 hours ago
-
Best Belarusian products on display at Djazagro expo in Algeria6 hours ago