Open Menu

Volcano In Philippines Sends Ash Miles Into The Air

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2025 | 10:40 PM

Volcano in Philippines sends ash miles into the air

A volcano in the central Philippines erupted early Tuesday morning, sending a plume of ash 4,000 metres (2.5 miles) into the sky and prompting calls for local school cancellations

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) A volcano in the central Philippines erupted early Tuesday morning, sending a plume of ash 4,000 metres (2.5 miles) into the sky and prompting calls for local school cancellations.

Kanlaon Volcano, one of 24 active volcanoes in the Southeast Asian nation, erupted in December, prompting the evacuation of surrounding villages.

The area around the volcano on the island of Negros was still under evacuation orders when Tuesday's eruption occurred.

"An explosive eruption is currently occurring at the summit vent of Kanlaon Volcano that began at 5:51 am today," the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said in a statement.

The volcano "is producing a voluminous bent plume approximately 4,000 meters tall that is drifting southwest", it said.

The eruption stopped at 6:47 am (2247 GMT Monday), the institute reported later.

Videos posted on social media showed a wide, billowing plume of smoke slowly stretching into the sky.

"We were prepared for the eruption.

The families within the 4 to 6 kilometres were already evacuated during the previous eruption last December," John De Asis, a rescue official in Negros Occidental province's La Castellana municipality, told AFP.

"Right now we are just monitoring which villages will be affected by the ashfall."

He added they were recommending "the cancellation of classes and work in the municipality".

Channel Nicor, 22, said she was waiting for a bus to take her to school when the eruption struck.

"The sound seemed like a big rock had fallen from a high place, then I looked up and saw the (ash cloud) getting bigger and bigger from the volcano," she told AFP.

"When I saw the ash of course I felt nervous, but not as nervous as the previous eruption, because this time we know what to do."

The level three alert -- out of a scale of five -- put in place during December's eruption remained unchanged.

In September, hundreds of nearby residents were evacuated after the volcano spurted thousands of tonnes of harmful gases in a single day.

Recent Stories

At least 27 dead in Dominican Republic roof collap ..

At least 27 dead in Dominican Republic roof collapse incident

17 minutes ago
 Railways Minister griefs over death of Senator Taj ..

Railways Minister griefs over death of Senator Taj Haider

17 minutes ago
 "We’re Building a Legacy" – Omar Ahmed on Paki ..

"We’re Building a Legacy" – Omar Ahmed on Pakistan’s MMA Revolution and Gl ..

37 minutes ago
 Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at Middle East Energ ..

Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at Middle East Energy 2025 in Dubai

37 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto condoles demise of Senator Taj Haid ..

Bilawal Bhutto condoles demise of Senator Taj Haider

29 minutes ago
 President, PM express deep grief over demise of PP ..

President, PM express deep grief over demise of PPP leader Taj Haider

24 minutes ago
US reaffirms commitment to deepening economic coop ..

US reaffirms commitment to deepening economic cooperation with Pakistan

24 minutes ago
 Security plan for 35th National Games reviewed

Security plan for 35th National Games reviewed

24 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits examination centers during ann ..

Commissioner visits examination centers during annual examination

24 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal chairs review meeting on ongoing proje ..

Ahsan Iqbal chairs review meeting on ongoing projects of CPEC

24 minutes ago
 Govt in touch with PPP to remove reservations over ..

Govt in touch with PPP to remove reservations over upcoming budget: Senator Sidd ..

8 minutes ago
 Rwanda’s High Commission hosts 31st commemoratio ..

Rwanda’s High Commission hosts 31st commemoration of 1994, genocide

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World