Volcano In Southwestern Iceland Erupting, Flight Warning Issued - Meteorological Office

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 06:40 AM

Volcano in Southwestern Iceland Erupting, Flight Warning Issued - Meteorological Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) A volcano on Iceland's southwestern Reykjanes Peninsula has started to erupt and the authorities issued a relevant flight warning, the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said.

"At around 20:45 UTC today, 19 March, a volcanic eruption began at Geldingadalur, close to Fagradalsfjall on the Reykjanes Peninsula ...

In line with well-rehearsed contingency plans, the aviation color code for the Reykjanes Peninsula has been elevated to red, signifying an eruption in progress," the IMO said in a statement on late Friday.

The authorities have also closed the main road connecting the capital region with the international airport of Keflavik.

Iceland has more than 30 active and extinct volcanoes. The huge 1784 eruption of Laki caused a famine that killed about a quarter of Iceland's population. In April 2010, the eruption of Eyjafjallajökull resulted in a significant air traffic disruption in Europe.

More Stories From World

