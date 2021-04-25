UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Volcano In Southwestern Japan Erupts, No Damage, Casualties Reported - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 07:40 AM

Volcano in Southwestern Japan Erupts, No Damage, Casualties Reported - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) A volcano on the southwestern Japanese island of Kyushu erupted overnight into Sunday, spewing a column of smoke over 2.3 kilometers (1.4 miles) into the air, media reported citing, the Japan Meteorological Agency.

According to the Kyodo news agency, Sakurajima's eruption was recorded at 1:09 a.m. local time (16:09 GMT on Saturday). After that the weather agency issued an alert, urging people in the cities of Kagoshima and Tarumizu in the prefecture of Kagoshima to protect themselves due to the volcanic activity.

The agency also registered pyroclastic flows within 1.8 kilometers of the Minamidake crater and expanded the no-entry zone around the crater from 2 to 2.4 kilometers.

No damage or casualties have been reported damage following the eruption, Kyodo added.

A major eruption of the volcano a decade ago caused a record amount of ash to fall on the nearby city of Kagoshima ” 243 grams per square meter (0.8 ounces per square foot).

Related Topics

Weather Alert Kagoshima Japan Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy working on new legislation to ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian president review conso ..

7 hours ago

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

7 hours ago

Protests in London against remaining UK Covid rule ..

7 hours ago

Environmentally unfriendly as Formula E race runs ..

7 hours ago

Govt provides anti-corona vaccine to million of pe ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.