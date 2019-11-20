Volker Refutes Ex-Ukraine Chief Prosecutor Allegations Against Biden, Yovanovitch

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Former US special envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker during an impeachment hearing refuted accusations made by ex-Ukrainian chief prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko against former US Vice President Joseph Biden and then- ambassador to Kiev Marie Yovanovithc.

"I have known Vice President Biden for a long time. Those accusations are not credible," Volker told the US House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday.

Volker said he has known Yovanovitch for many years and allegations against her did not appear to be credible.

Lutsenko accused the US diplomatic mission of trying to "establish total control" over Ukrainian law enforcers by spreading its influence from National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) to the prosecutor general's office.

Ukraine launched an investigation into the privately-held gas giant Burisma after a coup in Kiev in early 2014. Hunter Biden, the son of Joseph Biden, joined Burisma's board in April of that year. US Democrats opened an impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump on claims he had tried to push Ukraine into probing his presidential rival over his dealings in Ukraine. The Bidens have denied all allegations.