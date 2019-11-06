Volker Says Giuliani 'Negative Narrative' Obstacle to Building Ukraine Ties - Testimony

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Former US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker said in a congressional testimony that President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudi Giuliani promoted a "negative narrative" regarding Ukraine and characterized the narrative as being an impediment to building good bilateral relations.

"The negative narrative about Ukraine which Mr. Giuliani was furthering was the problem," Volker said in the testimony on October 3 that was released on Tuesday. "It was, in my view, it was impeding our ability to build the relationship the way we should be doing, in my - as I understood it."

Volker also said Giuliani had been presented to the Ukrainian authorities as a direct conduit to Trump and they would ask "to be connected to him."