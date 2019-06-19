Volker Says Hopeful to Visit Ukraine in Next Several Weeks Before Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker said on Tuesday that he was hopeful to undertake another trip to Ukraine ahead of the meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump at the White House.

"We hope that we are able to assemble another trip to Ukraine in advance of his White House visit in the next several weeks," Volker said.