Volker Says Trump Did Not Require Ukraine Probe As Precondition For Meeting With Zelenskyy

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 02:50 AM

Volker Says Trump Did Not Require Ukraine Probe as Precondition for Meeting With Zelenskyy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Former US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker said in a congressional testimony that President Donald Trump did not require an investigation be undertaken by Kiev as a precondition for a meeting at the White House, according to a transcript released on Tuesday.

When asked whether Trump ever withheld or delayed a meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy until Kiev committed to undertake an investigation into possible corruption by Joe and Hunter Biden, Volker said, "The answer to your question is - no, if you want a yes-or-no answer."

However, Volker explained in his testimony on October 3, "The reason the answer is no is we did have difficulty scheduling a meeting, but there was no linkage like that."

On September 24, US House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into Trump's July 25 telephone call with Zelenskyy during which the president asked Kiev to probe allegations of corruption into the Bidens' dealings in Ukraine.

The inquiry was initiated after a whistleblower sent a complaint to Congress, saying that Trump abused his office by threatening to withdraw military aid to Ukraine if Kiev failed to probe the Bidens.

Joe Biden is Trump's potential rival in the 2020 US presidential election.

Democrats have argued Trump engaged in a quid pro quo by soliciting a foreign power to investigate a political rival in violation of US laws.

However, Trump has denied the allegations as another political witch hunt to reverse the outcome of the 2016 US presidential election, and published the transcript of his telephone call with Zelenskyy.

