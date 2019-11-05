Volker, Sondland Testimony Transcripts to Be Released Tuesday - US House Judiciary Chair

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Congress will release the transcripts of former US ambassador Kurt Volker and Gordon Sondland in the impeachment probe against President Donald Trump on Tuesday, House of Representatives Judiciary Committee Chair Adam Schiff told reporters on Monday.

"We will be releasing further transcripts," Schiff said. "[Those of] Volker and Sondland [will] be released on Tuesday... We will soon be moving to open hearings as well...

We are not going to delay our work."

Volker, a veteran NATO diplomat, served as Trump's special envoy to Ukraine. Sondland is Trump's former ambassador to the European Union.

"People who worked for [former National Security Adviser] John Bolton have come forward... They have shown enormous courage and patriotism," Schiff added.

Schiff said Trump had threatened to withhold vital military support from Ukraine while the Ukrainians were allegedly "fighting off the Russians."