Volker Turk to Become New UN Human Rights Commissioner Pending General Assembly Approval

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The United Nations confirmed on Thursday that its official Volker Turk has been nominated to be the next High Commissioner for Human Rights.

"Yes," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said when asked by reporters whether Turk has been nominated to replace outgoing UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.

Dujarric said Turk's nomination is awaiting approval by the 193-member states UN General Assembly at 3:00 p.m. EST on Thursday.