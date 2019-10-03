UrduPoint.com
Volker's Testimony In US House Failed To Advance Bid To Impeach Trump - Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 10:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Former US envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker's closed-door testimony did little to advance efforts by House Democrats to impeach President Donald Trump, Republican Congressman Mike Turner said in a statement on Thursday.

"This morning I participated in the first hour of (Congressman) Adam Schiff's staff's questioning of Kurt Volker, a former US Special Representative for Ukraine," Turner said. "I do not believe that Volker's testimony advanced Schiff's impeachment agenda."

Schiff, who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, is leading a campaign by Democratic lawmakers to impeach Trump.

Volker resigned as envoy last week following a whistleblower complaint that Trump had asked Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

Schiff and other House Democrats believe that Trump committed an impeachable offense by asking a foreign government to probe a political rival.

Turner, like other House Republicans as well as Trump himself, believes Biden used his position as vice president in early 2017 to protect his son, Hunter, who worked for a Ukrainian energy company under investigation for corruption.

