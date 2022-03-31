UrduPoint.com

Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, Skoda Recall 100,000 Cars Worldwide Due To Fire Hazard - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Volkswagen AG is recalling around 100,000 vehicles worldwide due to a fire hazard in the engine compartment, German newspaper Bild reported on Thursday, citing the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA)

The measure will affect cars made by Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT and Skoda brands. Among the affected models are Audi Q3, Skoda Octavia, VW Golf. In Germany, 40,000 vehicles will be recalled, according to the report.

The KBA was quoted as saying that "inadequate fastening of the design engine cover can lead to contact with hot parts and subsequently to a fire.

In Germany, 16 such cases of fire have already been recorded. Most of the recalled cars - 58,000 - were produced by Volkswagen plants. Skoda is recalling more than 15,000 cars, according to the report.

Car owners will be contacted directly and asked to visit service centers, where specialists will simply remove the defective protective coating. The whole procedure will take no more than "a few minutes," according to the report.

