Volkswagen boosts five-year investment in electric to 89 bn euros

German auto giant Volkswagen said on Thursday that it would up its investment in electric vehicles and digitalisation to 89 billion euros ($101 billion) over the next five years

Frankfurt, Dec 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :German auto giant Volkswagen said on Thursday that it would up its investment in electric vehicles and digitalisation to 89 billion Euros ($101 billion) over the next five years.

The 12-brand group will invest 56 percent of its 159 billion euros of investment into developing the cars of the future, up from 50 percent, and estimates that "one in four cars sold in 2026 will have a battery electric motor".