Volkswagen Data Leak Leaves 3.3Mln North American Customers Exposed

Sat 12th June 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) Volkswagen warned 3.3 million customers in North American on Friday that an unauthorized third party might have accessed their private details.

The German car giant said in a letter, published by TechCrunch daily, that the data leak was caused by a vendor used by Volkswagen, its Audi subsidiary and some authorized dealers in the United States and Canada.

"We believe the data was obtained when the vendor left electronic data unsecured at some point between August 2019 and May 2021," the notice of data breach read.

The car maker said the leaked data was collected for marketing purposes from 2014 to 2019. It included contact information and driver's license numbers. In a "very small" number of cases it also featured more sensitive details, such as dates of birth and Social Security numbers.

