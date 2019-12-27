UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 06:28 PM

Volkswagen Intends to Manufacture 1Mln Electric Cars by Late 2023 - Press Release

The German Volkswagen car manufacturer plans to produce 1 million electric cars by the end of 2023, the company said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The German Volkswagen car manufacturer plans to produce 1 million electric cars by the end of 2023, the company said on Friday.

In September, it premiered a fully electric ID.3 model at the Frankfurt Motorshow. The production of the new car began in November.

"Under the latest plans, the strategic target of one million electric cars is expected to be reached the end of 2023, two years earlier than previously predicted," the company said in a press release.

Volkswagen also expects to reach 1.5 million manufactured electric cars by 2025.

"Our new overall plan for 1.5 [million] electric cars in 2025 shows that people want climate-friendly individual mobility - and we are making it affordable for millions of people," Thomas Ulbrich, a member of the Volkswagen brand board of Management, said.

The company has stated its intent to step up its efforts to increase its presence on the electric car market.

