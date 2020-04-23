UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Volkswagen Plans To Open US Factory May 3 Following 6-Week Closure Amid COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 01:50 AM

Volkswagen Plans to Open US Factory May 3 Following 6-Week Closure Amid COVID-19

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) Volkswagen said in a press release on Wednesday that its employees at a plant in the US state of Tennessee will return to work on May 3 following a six-week suspension of operations due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

"We've dedicated the past several weeks to implementing stringent health and safety measures," Volkswagen Chattanooga CEO Tom du Plessis said in the release. "After assessing the current situation, we've decided to resume production under clear safety measures and with the health of our employees as our highest priority."

To allow ample time for implementation of new health and safety procedures, Volkswagen will resume operations in Chattanooga in phases, gradually increasing production volume over the course of several weeks.

Each phase progressively lessens restrictions, with the final phase being a complete return to normal operations, the release said.

Most shops in the factory will schedule workers for five-day, eight-hour workweeks, with shifts and break times staggered to allow for social distancing in compliance with state regulations, the release added.

Several US states have begun reopening their economies, despite warnings from some health officials that a surge in new COVID-19 cases may occur.

Related Topics

Chattanooga May From Volkswagen Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia announces 1,141 new COVID-19 cases, 5 ..

1 hour ago

Islamic Development Bank offers financing support ..

1 hour ago

Etihad continues to progress sustainable initiativ ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 1,546 ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Committ ..

2 hours ago

Dubai welcomes unwanted cruise liners at sea amid ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.