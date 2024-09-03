Volkswagen Says Considering Factory Closures In Germany
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2024 | 01:40 AM
Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) German automotive giant Volkswagen said Monday it could close production sites in Germany, as the auto industry struggles to manage rising costs.
"In the current situation, even plant closures at vehicle production and component sites can no longer be ruled out," Volkswagen said in an internal memo sent to employees and seen by AFP.
Europe's largest auto manufacturer remained committed to Germany as a "business location" but "headwinds have become significantly stronger", VW brand CEO Thomas Schaefer was quoted in the document as saying.
The challenging conditions meant "we must now step up our efforts" to secure the long-term success of the company, Schaefer said in the note sent to employees.
"We want to remain the leading volume manufacturer worldwide -- and do so on our own strength," Schaefer said.
Volkswagen last year announced plans for a 10-billion-euro ($11-billion) savings programme and has flagged cuts to its workforce over the coming years to improve profitability.
But the group said further measures were now required after disappointing results published in August that showed a dip in profits.
Rising costs and cooling demand in China also meant the group had to lower its profit margin forecasts for the rest of the year.
The core of the Volkswagen group "now faces particularly significant challenges", the memo said.
Despite the cost-saving measures already announced, "the current developments in the automotive market and the German economy demand further action", it said.
The company's board had determined that "the brands within Volkswagen AG must undergo comprehensive restructuring".
"The goal must be to optimise product costs, material costs, and sales performance, as well as factory and labour costs," the memo said, evoking possible plant closures.
"Simple cost-cutting measures" were no longer enough, while the group said it was open to further job cuts, according to the memo.
Recent Stories
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator
IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife
Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue D ..
Police arrests criminal in injured condition, seized car, weapons
Qaiser urges PTI to initiate dialogue process for resolving political issues
Kashmiri struggle for self-determination continues: AJK PM
MNA visits ICT rural schools; highlights commitment to educational improvement
Over 121,000 trees planted in Karachi's various areas: Commissioner told
Section 144 imposed to ensure safe conduct of AIOU exams in Abbottabad
Senate treasury backs bill on regulating protests as move to protect citizens' s ..
More Stories From World
-
Sinner, Medvedev target US Open quarter-finals1 hour ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 8 results - 1st update1 hour ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 8 results1 hour ago
-
Transgender sprinter makes Paralympic history, triathlon takes place2 hours ago
-
Netherlands' Plat retains title in Paralympics triathlon2 hours ago
-
Thousands more children inoculated on day 2 of polio campaign in war-hit Gaza3 hours ago
-
Russia's August advances in Ukraine biggest since October 20222 hours ago
-
Albania releases jailed Greek MEP2 hours ago
-
Finland's Lapland sees warmest summer on record4 hours ago
-
Pakistani delegation visits Xinjiang, explores rich cultural heritage, modern developments4 hours ago
-
Buraidah Dates Carnival blends heritage, entertainment7 hours ago
-
Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser of transport visits the Cypriot Por ..7 hours ago