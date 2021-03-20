UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Volkswagen Says Halts Manufacturing In Brazil For 12 Days Over COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 09:50 AM

Volkswagen Says Halts Manufacturing in Brazil for 12 Days Over COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) The car manufacturing giant Volkswagen said it would suspend the operation of its plants in Brazil for 12 days starting from Wednesday over the increasing number of new COVID-19 cases in the country.

"Volkswagen in Brazil announces the suspension of manufacturing activities in all its units in the country, located in the state of Sao Paulo and Parana, for 12 days in a row starting from March 24, 2021," the company said in a statement on late Friday.

Administrative staff will be working remotely within these 12 days, Volkswagen added.

Within the past 24 hours, Brazil has registered 90,570 new COVID-19 cases, marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak. The total number of cases in the country has reached 11,871,390, with 190,314 fatalities.

Related Topics

Company Car Parana Sao Paulo Brazil March All From Volkswagen

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

28 minutes ago

Egypt condemns terrorist drone attack on Riyadh oi ..

9 hours ago

WHO renews backing for AstraZeneca Covid jab

9 hours ago

Pakistan to raise its objections on Pakal Dul, Low ..

9 hours ago

Blackmore is racing's queen of hearts after Chelte ..

9 hours ago

WHO's Tedros Warns of Worrying Trend as COVID-19 C ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.