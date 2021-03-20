Volkswagen Says Halts Manufacturing in Brazil for 12 Days Over COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) The car manufacturing giant Volkswagen said it would suspend the operation of its plants in Brazil for 12 days starting from Wednesday over the increasing number of new COVID-19 cases in the country.

"Volkswagen in Brazil announces the suspension of manufacturing activities in all its units in the country, located in the state of Sao Paulo and Parana, for 12 days in a row starting from March 24, 2021," the company said in a statement on late Friday.

Administrative staff will be working remotely within these 12 days, Volkswagen added.

Within the past 24 hours, Brazil has registered 90,570 new COVID-19 cases, marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak. The total number of cases in the country has reached 11,871,390, with 190,314 fatalities.