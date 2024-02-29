Volkswagen Teams Up With Chinese EV Maker Xpeng To Develop Intelligent Connected Vehicles
Muhammad Irfan Published February 29, 2024 | 03:40 PM
HEFEI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Volkswagen has signed an agreement with Chinese electric vehicle startup XPeng on strategic technical collaboration to jointly develop two intelligent connected vehicle models for the Chinese market, Volkswagen Group China said Thursday.
The two models, slated to hit the market in 2026, will be equipped with state-of-the-art software and hardware, offering Chinese customers an intuitive, connected digital experience and advanced automated driving functions.
According to the agreement, the two parties have entered into a joint procurement program for common vehicle and platform parts.
Through joint procurement and the use of innovative technologies during the design and engineering phase, the development time for these two electric vehicle models will be reduced by over 30 percent.
As Volkswagen's largest development center outside Germany, Volkswagen China Technology Company in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, is acting as a central interface to ensure the best possible synergies of the two parties, according to the agreement.
