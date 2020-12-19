Volkswagen to Adjust Production Amid Bottleneck in Semiconductor Supply

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) Volkswagen will need to adjust production to a global shortage in semiconductors caused by a swift rebound of the virus-hit auto industry, a top manager said Friday.

"We have so far fared well through the crisis ... but we are now feeling the impact of the global bottleneck in semiconductors," Murat Aksel, a board member in charge of procurement, said.

After the pandemic hit carmakers, the semiconductor industry reassigned production to other sectors, such as consumer electronics. The car output has since grown significantly, running into a shortage of crucial electronic parts.

The German carmaker said that the shortage would affect production of the titular brand, as well as Skoda, Seat and Audi models at its factories in China, North America and Europe in the first quarter of 2021.