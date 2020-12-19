UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Volkswagen To Adjust Production Amid Bottleneck In Semiconductor Supply

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 01:50 AM

Volkswagen to Adjust Production Amid Bottleneck in Semiconductor Supply

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) Volkswagen will need to adjust production to a global shortage in semiconductors caused by a swift rebound of the virus-hit auto industry, a top manager said Friday.

"We have so far fared well through the crisis ... but we are now feeling the impact of the global bottleneck in semiconductors," Murat Aksel, a board member in charge of procurement, said.

After the pandemic hit carmakers, the semiconductor industry reassigned production to other sectors, such as consumer electronics. The car output has since grown significantly, running into a shortage of crucial electronic parts.

The German carmaker said that the shortage would affect production of the titular brand, as well as Skoda, Seat and Audi models at its factories in China, North America and Europe in the first quarter of 2021.

Related Topics

Shortage Europe China German Car Industry Audi Top Volkswagen

Recent Stories

Military projectile launched by Al-Houthi Militia ..

36 minutes ago

UAE topping ME countries on handling COVID-19 test ..

1 hour ago

King of Malaysia arrives in UAE

3 hours ago

FBR Chairman holds E-Kutchery,directs to bridge ga ..

1 hour ago

Number of Syrian Refugees in Lebanon Living Below ..

1 hour ago

Russia's GDP Decline Slowed Down to 3.7% in Novemb ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.