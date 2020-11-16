Volkswagen to Bring 2,000 New Jobs to Slovakia - Prime Minister

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) The decision to start production of the new models of VW Passat and Skoda Superb cars at the Volkswagen-Bratislava plant in 2023 will give Slovakia 2,000 new jobs, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Monday.

"We all understand how important the role of Volkswagen is in Slovakia. The negotiations on its new investment in the republic of about one billion Euros took place all summer and will bring us new technologies and 2,000 new jobs," Matovic said at a press conference.

According to the prime minister the company initially planned to set up production in Turkey, but then Volkswagen abandoned this idea for various reasons and decided to expand the production at its plant in Bratislava.

According to Matovic, the Volkswagen-Bratislava plant is a pioneer of new developments in the republic, one of the largest employers, providing some 12,000 jobs, and has invested more than 4.5 billion euros over 30 years of presence in Slovakia.

The decision of the management of the Volkswagen concern to move the production of Skoda Superb cars from 2023 from the plant in the village of Kvasiny in the north-east of the Czech Republic to Bratislava caused a considerable negative reaction in the Czech Republic. The leadership of the trade union organization of Skoda Auto particularly protested against the move, since it is the Skoda Superb model that is considered the flagship of the automotive industry in the Czech Republic.