Volkswagen To Invest 2 Bn Euros In German Electric Car Plant

Published March 04, 2022

Volkswagen to invest 2 bn euros in German electric car plant

German auto giant Volkswagen said on Friday it had approved a two-billion-euro ($2.2 billion) investment in a new electric car plant, as it seeks to move away from combustion engines in the face of stiff competition from US rival Tesla

Construction on the new factory next to the group's historic home in Wolfsburg will begin "as early as spring 2023" for a production start in 2026, VW said in a statement, with the site dedicated to the production of Trinity vehicles, "the new lodestar for Volkswagen's all-electric fleet".

Construction on the new factory next to the group's historic home in Wolfsburg will begin "as early as spring 2023" for a production start in 2026, VW said in a statement, with the site dedicated to the production of Trinity vehicles, "the new lodestar for Volkswagen's all-electric fleet".

>