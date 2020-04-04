UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Volkswagen To Ship 75,000 COVID-19 Gowns, Masks To New York Hospitals - Statement

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 02:40 AM

Volkswagen to Ship 75,000 COVID-19 Gowns, Masks to New York Hospitals - Statement

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) Volkswagen, together with the carmaker's fabrics supplier Faurecia, announced in a press release that they have made an initial batch of 70,000 pairs of medical gowns and 5,000, to be shipped to hospitals in the New York City area before the end of the week.

"The shipment of 75,000 units is scheduled to arrive this week and be distributed at area hospitals including New York City's Javits Center, recently transformed by the US Army Corps of Engineers into a temporary hospital staffed by FEMA and Army medical personnel," the release said on Friday.

Faurecia converted machines at a factory in Mexico to make the equipment and now has the capacity to make an estimated 250,000 masks and 50,000 gowns each week, the release said.

New York area hospitals ordered Faurecia's initial production lot, while the fabrics company continues producing equipment for other customers, according to the release.

Medical facilities throughout the United States are scrambling to cope with a shortage of gowns, masks, gloves, ventilators and other equipment needed combat the pandemic.

Related Topics

Shortage Army Company York New York United States Mexico Volkswagen

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces recovery of 12 patien ..

1 hour ago

Foodpanda financially aids their heroes during the ..

2 hours ago

Give Time for Lockdowns to Work or Virus Cannot Be ..

2 hours ago

Chinese, UAE Experts Doing Best to Help Serbia Cop ..

2 hours ago

WTO issues new report on worldwide trade in COVID- ..

3 hours ago

New Stay Home App launched by DoH to reinforce sel ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.