Volkswagen Workers Vote Decisively To Unionize In Tennessee: Company
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2024 | 09:10 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Volkswagen workers in Tennessee voted decisively to become a union shop, according to results released by the company Friday, marking the first victory for organized labor at an auto plant in the American South.
With a solid 73 percent supporting, employees in the Chattanooga plant voted for representation by the United Auto Workers at the 13-year-old factory, according to results released by VW, a triumphant outcome for organized labor in a region in which it has long failed to make major gains.
"Volkswagen workers just made history!" said a UAW post to X, the former Twitter accompanied by a short video toasting the employees.
The vote marks the latest big win for Shawn Fain, who was sworn in as UAW president in March 2023 and subsequently won significant salary hikes for members following last fall's "Stand Up Strike" at Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.
In November 2023, Fain announced an ambitious organizing campaign aimed at unionizing 13 companies with nearly 150,000 workers, with the majority of venues in southern US states like Tennessee.
Chattanooga was the first plant to qualify for an election. The next vote will take place at a Mercedes-Benz factory in Vance, Alabama from May 13-17, the National Labor Relations board announced earlier this week.
Recent Stories
Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update
Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka
Arandu's roads closed due to flooding
Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area
Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO
Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update
Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehicle
Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders
Turkey's Freedom Flotilla ready to set sail for Gaza
French teen dies from heart failure after knife attack near school
Iranians appear unfazed by Isfahan blasts
UAF celebrates Int'l Chinese Language Day
More Stories From World
-
Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Sabalenka, Gauff crash out5 minutes ago
-
Netflix weighs on Nasdaq as market gyrates on reported strike of Iran5 minutes ago
-
North Korea tests 'super-large warhead': state media5 minutes ago
-
Golf: Chevron Championship scores5 minutes ago
-
Trump jury set for opening statements5 minutes ago
-
Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Sabalenka, Gauff crash out5 minutes ago
-
Togo lawmakers approve contested political reform7 hours ago
-
NATO must choose 'whether we indeed are allies': Zelensky7 hours ago
-
US House to vote on Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan aid package7 hours ago
-
Calls for calm after reported Israeli strike on Iran8 hours ago
-
IMF calls on EU to deepen single market integration to boost growth8 hours ago
-
Second Ecuadoran mayor killed ahead of anti-crime referendum: police8 hours ago