Volkswagen's 2023 Profits Rise, Outlook For This Year Cautious
Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2024 | 01:50 PM
Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) German auto giant Volkswagen on Wednesday reported a forecast-beating rise in profits for 2023, boosted by higher vehicle deliveries, but gave a cautious outlook for this year.
Net profit rose 13.1 percent to 17.9 billion Euros ($19.6 billion) from the previous year. Sales rose more than 15 percent to 322.3 billion euros.
Analysts surveyed by financial data firm FactSet had forecast profits to come in at 15.7 billion euros, slightly lower than 2022.
In all, Volkswagen delivered some 9.2 million cars to customers in 2023, an improvement of 12 percent.
This was the first increase in deliveries following three straight years of declines, after production was disrupted by shortages of key components amid supply chain issues.
The auto giant's units sold rose by 20 percent in Europe and in the North America region by 18 percent.
In China, sales also grew, but at a far more modest rate of 1.6 percent. The growth was slower than in the previous year and was the latest evidence that Volkswagen is losing ground in its most important market.
Volkswagen has fallen behind domestic competitors in China, losing its title as the best-selling auto brand to BYD.
The 10-brand group -- whose models include Audi, Porsche and Skoda -- last year singled out China and the United States as key markets for its future growth, and it is also looking to increase profit margins.
Looking ahead, the German auto giant expects vehicle deliveries to advance in 2024, but by up to just three percent, due to tougher international competition and potential supply chain problems.
It warned of "persistently high inflation in major economic regions" as well as the "continuing geopolitical tensions and conflicts," pointing to the Ukraine-Russia war and "confrontations in the middle East".
Volkswagen sold 771,000 battery-powered cars in 2023, 35 percent more than the previous year, but still only 8.3 percent of the group's total sales.
The carmaker has ploughed huge sums into producing more electric vehicles but there have been concerns that this shift is stalling, amid low demand and a weak global economy.
In recent months, Volkswagen has flagged plans to reduce its workforce and also unveiled a 10-billion-euro savings plan as it seeks to boost profitability and reboot the faltering electric shift.
Its profit margins are languishing below its long-term target of between nine and 11 percent.
Recent Stories
LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan
Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU
New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024
Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana
Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise
Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife
Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority
Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids
Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid
More Stories From World
-
US House to vote on TikTok ban7 minutes ago
-
UK economy grows 0.2%, sparking hopes of recession exit16 minutes ago
-
Palestinian children's deaths greater than child death toll across all conflicts for 4 years: UN16 minutes ago
-
Senegal candidate Anta Babacar Ngom runs fast-track campaign16 minutes ago
-
Adidas reports 2023 loss, as Kanye fallout weighs36 minutes ago
-
5.1-magnitude quake hits Ryukyu Islands, Japan --46 minutes ago
-
Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.0930 against USD Wednesday46 minutes ago
-
Climate change threat to Australian security, economy, infrastructure: gov't report46 minutes ago
-
U.S. stocks close higher despite firm inflation reading46 minutes ago
-
U.S. agricultural futures rise or unchanged46 minutes ago
-
Crude futures settle lower47 minutes ago
-
U.S. dollar ticks up47 minutes ago