Volodin Calls Resumption of Russia-UK Parliamentary Contacts Breakthrough

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the lower house of Russian parliament, believes that the resumption of parliamentary contacts between Russia and the United Kingdom is a breakthrough for bilateral relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the lower house of Russian parliament, believes that the resumption of parliamentary contacts between Russia and the United Kingdom is a breakthrough for bilateral relations.

"The beginning of relations with our colleagues from UK parliament is a definite breakthrough. This is the beginning of the dialogue. This is the way to look for ... opportunities that will result in [taking] steps toward each other," Volodin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Earlier in December, Volodin held a meeting with members of the House of Lords of the UK parliament, namely John Desmond Waverley, Desmond Browne and Richard Balfe.

After the meeting, Volodin announced that parliamentary contacts between the two countries had been restored.

The relations between Russia and the United Kingdom soured last year over the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter on UK soil. London has accused Moscow of carrying out the attack, while Russian officials have refuted the allegations and stressed that Moscow has been denied access to the investigation and the Skripals themselves.