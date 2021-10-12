Volodin Reelected As Speaker Of 8th Convocation Of Russian Parliament's Lower House
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 02:31 PM
The Russian lower chamber's chairman, Viacheslav Volodin, was re-elected on Tuesday and will also head the 8th convocation of the parliament's lower house
He was nominated by the ruling United Russia party.
In total, 360 lawmakers supported Volodin's candidacy.