MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) The Russian lower chamber's chairman, Viacheslav Volodin, was re-elected on Tuesday and will also head the 8th convocation of the parliament's lower house.

He was nominated by the ruling United Russia party.

In total, 360 lawmakers supported Volodin's candidacy.