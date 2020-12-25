Volodin to Discuss Interparliamentary Cooperation With Moldovan Counterpart on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin will meet on Friday his Moldovan counterpart, Zinaida Greceanii, to discuss the interparliamentary cooperation, the Russian parliament's press service said.

"On December 25, head of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin will hold a meeting with the Moldovan parliamentary delegation, headed by Zinaida Greceanii," the press service said in a statement on Friday.

The parties are going to discuss the matters related to the further development of the bilateral interparliamentary cooperation.