Volodin to Meet With Kyrgyz Parliament Speaker Mamytov - Russian State Duma

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Russian State Duma (lower house) speaker Vyacheslav Volodin will meet on Monday with acting president of Kyrgyzstan, speaker of the country's parliament Talant Mamytov.

"During the meeting, there are plans to discuss key topics of Russian-Kyrgyz cooperation within the parliamentary dimension, issues of interaction in various international formats, including the CSTO PA, CIS IPA, Interparliamentary Union," the Duma told reporters.

This is the first foreign visit by Mamytov in the status of acting president of the republic. The head of state has repeatedly stated that Russia is the main strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan and that the republic, after the change of power, remains committed to all previously signed international agreements, including with Russia.