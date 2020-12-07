UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Volodin To Meet With Kyrgyz Parliament Speaker Mamytov - Russian State Duma

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 07:20 AM

Volodin to Meet With Kyrgyz Parliament Speaker Mamytov - Russian State Duma

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Russian State Duma (lower house) speaker Vyacheslav Volodin will meet on Monday with acting president of Kyrgyzstan, speaker of the country's parliament Talant Mamytov.

"During the meeting, there are plans to discuss key topics of Russian-Kyrgyz cooperation within the parliamentary dimension, issues of interaction in various international formats, including the CSTO PA, CIS IPA, Interparliamentary Union," the Duma told reporters.

This is the first foreign visit by Mamytov in the status of acting president of the republic. The head of state has repeatedly stated that Russia is the main strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan and that the republic, after the change of power, remains committed to all previously signed international agreements, including with Russia.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Visit Kyrgyzstan All

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 66.23 million, d ..

6 hours ago

UAE Embassy in Italy distributes winter aid to vul ..

8 hours ago

Changes in Commercial Companies Law will enhance e ..

9 hours ago

Seventh Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societ ..

10 hours ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses introduc ..

11 hours ago

President of South Korea awards Noura Al Kaabi the ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.