Volume Of Rosatom Supplies Abroad To Exceed $10Bln In 2022 - CEO

Published December 26, 2022 | 03:20 AM

Volume of Rosatom Supplies Abroad to Exceed $10Bln in 2022 - CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) The volume of supplies of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom abroad will exceed $10 billion by the end of 2022, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said.

"This year we will overcome a psychologically important barrier of $10 billion in deliveries of our products abroad," Likhachev said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.

According to Likhachev, the export volume of Rosatom will increase by about 15% by the end of 2022.

Even in the current geopolitical situation, Rosatom's portfolio of overseas orders for 10 years ahead "holds steady at $200 billion," Likhachev said, adding that the overseas revenues of the company are growing year by year.

