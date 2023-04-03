UrduPoint.com

Voluntary Production Cuts Announced By Some OPEC+ Countries Total 1.1Mln Bpd - Sources

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Additional oil production cuts announced by several OPEC+ countries, excluding Russia, are estimated to total 1.1 million barrels per day (b/d), three sources in the organization told Sputnik

One of the sources said that the cuts amounted to "around 1.15 million b/d," when asked about the total volume of extra cuts excluding Russia. The second source gave a similar estimate at 1.1 million b/d.

The third source said that Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, and Kazakhstan are among the countries that decided to voluntarily trim oil production from May until the end of 2023.

Earlier on Sunday, the Saudi Arabian Energy Ministry said that it would slash its oil production by 500,000 b/d as a precautionary measure aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market. Kazakhstan's energy ministry said the country would cut its oil output by 78,000 b/d. Reuters reported, citing relevant bodies in other countries, that the UAE will reduce production by 144,000 b/d, with Iraq by 211,000, Kuwait by 128,000, Oman by 40,000 and Algeria by 48,000.

Meanwhile, Russia decided to extend voluntary oil production cuts of 500,000 barrels per day until the end of 2023, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

