Volunteer Battalion Consisting of Former Ukrainian Prisoners Created in DPR - Commander

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) A volunteer battalion named after Bohdan Khmelnytsky and consisting of former Ukrainian prisoners has been created in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), one of the battalion's commanders told Sputnik.

"I am now responsible for the newly created combat unit named after Bohdan Khmelnytsky. This story started at a time when the Ukrainian government no longer needed its people, and with all this going on, when the Ukrainian government was supposed to protect its people, it simply abandoned them.

And looking at all this, I had the opportunity, and my comrades who will be with me in this unit, to pay tribute," Andrei Tishchenko said.

He added that his unit now has about 70 people, of which 95% are former Ukrainian soldiers with combat experience.

"The formation of the battalion is at the stage of obtaining Russian citizenship, obtaining passports, signing a contract and leaving for a camp for further training, retraining and formation," Tishchenko told Sputnik.