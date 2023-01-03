Volunteer militia blamed in new Burkina bloodshed

(@FahadShabbir)

Twenty-eight bodies were found in northwest Burkina Faso at the weekend, the government said, as rights campaigners blamed a volunteer militia created to support the army's battle against militants

Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Twenty-eight bodies were found in northwest Burkina Faso at the weekend, the government said, as rights campaigners blamed a volunteer militia created to support the army's battle against militants.

Attacks targeting the security forces and civilians have increased in recent months, especially in northern and eastern regions bordering militants-torn Mali and Niger.

"The government was informed of an incident at Nouna... during the night of December 30-31," a government statement said late Monday.

Preliminary reports "indicate 28 people killed," it said, adding that an investigation had been opened in order to shed "full light" on what had happened, and urging calm.