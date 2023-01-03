UrduPoint.com

Volunteer Militia Blamed In New Burkina Bloodshed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2023 | 07:36 PM

Volunteer militia blamed in new Burkina bloodshed

Twenty-eight bodies were found in northwest Burkina Faso at the weekend, the government said, as rights campaigners blamed a volunteer militia created to support the army's battle against militants

Attacks targeting the security forces and civilians have increased in recent months, especially in northern and eastern regions bordering militants-torn Mali and Niger.

Attacks targeting the security forces and civilians have increased in recent months, especially in northern and eastern regions bordering militants-torn Mali and Niger.

"The government was informed of an incident at Nouna... during the night of December 30-31," a government statement said late Monday.

Preliminary reports "indicate 28 people killed," it said, adding that an investigation had been opened in order to shed "full light" on what had happened, and urging calm.

