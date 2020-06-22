Volunteers Find Well in Western Russia Where Nazis Threw Kids During WWII - Investigators

Russian volunteers found a well, which may have been used by the Nazis during the World War II to throw in kids from a concentration camp, the Investigative Committee in Orel region in western Russia said Monday

According to media reports, the residents of Krutosvskoe village believe that the Nazi Germans threw children who had been to a concentration camp into the well. The volunteers found human remains at the site.

The local branch of the Investigative Committee opened a preliminary investigation.

The volunteer movement Koster is looking for remains of the victims of the WWII to identify bodies, notify families if possible, and rebury the remains.