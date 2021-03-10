Volunteers Get 2nd Dose of Turkish COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate in Phase 2 Trial - Reports

Turkish volunteers have received the second dose of the homegrown ERUCOV-VAC COVID-19 vaccine candidate during the second phase of clinical trials, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Turkish volunteers have received the second dose of the homegrown ERUCOV-VAC COVID-19 vaccine candidate during the second phase of clinical trials, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Anadolu news agency, the trials are being held in the Erciyes University, located in the central Turkish city of Kayseri.

One of the volunteers, Soner Akel, told the news agency that he had no side-effects after the second shot of the ERUCOV-VAC vaccine.

The university's rector, Mustafa Calis, said that Turkey planned to finish the second phase of the trials in mid-April.

The ERUCOV-VAC inactive vaccine has been developed by the Turkish Erciyes University together with the Institute of Health Administration. The country started clinical trials of the vaccine in early November, with 44 volunteers having participated in the first phase, while at least 250 volunteers will be inoculated during the second phase.

Turkey has confirmed over 2.8 million COVID-19 cases, with 29,160 deaths.