UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Volunteers In Latvia Wash Vandalized Monument To Soviet Soldiers - Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan 36 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 11:29 PM

Volunteers in Latvia Wash Vandalized Monument to Soviet Soldiers - Lawmaker

Volunteers washed clean the vandalized monument to Soviet soldiers who had liberated the Latvian capital city of Riga from the Nazis during World War II, a member of Latvia's parliament, Regina Locmele-Lunova, said on Saturday

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) Volunteers washed clean the vandalized monument to Soviet soldiers who had liberated the Latvian capital city of Riga from the Nazis during World War II, a member of Latvia's parliament, Regina Locmele-Lunova, said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, unknown individuals wrote the word "occupants" on the monument's pedestal in the Latvian language with white paint.

"We washed it clean!" Locmele-Lunova posted on Facebook.

The incident is being investigated by the Latvian State Police at the moment.

The Russian embassy in Latvia amounted the desecration of the monument to the liberators of Riga a blasphemy and urged for the perpetrators to be searched for and held accountable.

Related Topics

Police Russia Parliament Facebook Blasphemy Regina Riga Latvia World War From

Recent Stories

Guardiola wants more from Man City, Silva under fi ..

1 minute ago

Some anchors of private channels were claiming tha ..

2 minutes ago

Prime minister greets Hindu citizens on Diwali

17 minutes ago

Govt, opposition reach an agreement over venue of ..

17 minutes ago

Kashmir's occupation by India tragic chapter of hi ..

18 minutes ago

'Hoping not to be hit': De Minaur survives Opelka ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.