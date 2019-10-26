Volunteers in Latvia Wash Vandalized Monument to Soviet Soldiers - Lawmaker

Volunteers washed clean the vandalized monument to Soviet soldiers who had liberated the Latvian capital city of Riga from the Nazis during World War II, a member of Latvia's parliament, Regina Locmele-Lunova, said on Saturday

Earlier in the day, unknown individuals wrote the word "occupants" on the monument's pedestal in the Latvian language with white paint.

"We washed it clean!" Locmele-Lunova posted on Facebook.

The incident is being investigated by the Latvian State Police at the moment.

The Russian embassy in Latvia amounted the desecration of the monument to the liberators of Riga a blasphemy and urged for the perpetrators to be searched for and held accountable.