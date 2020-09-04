UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Volunteers In Russia Vaccine Trial Show Stable Humoral, Cellular Immune Response - Paper

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 05:17 PM

Volunteers in Russia Vaccine Trial Show Stable Humoral, Cellular Immune Response - Paper

All volunteers in the trials of Russian coronavirus vaccine demonstrated stable humoral and cellular immune response, the Gamaleya Institute said in a scientific paper published in The Lancet journal Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) All volunteers in the trials of Russian coronavirus vaccine demonstrated stable humoral and cellular immune response, the Gamaleya Institute said in a scientific paper published in The Lancet journal Friday.

"The heterologous rAd26 and rAd5 vector-based COVID-19 vaccine has a good safety profile and induced strong humoral and cellular immune responses in participants," the paper, which details results of Phase 1/2 trials, said.

The two vaccine formulations that were used in trials were tolerated well by patients, with some mild adverse events and no serious ones.

"The most common adverse events were pain at injection site (44 [58%]), hyperthermia (38 [50%]), headache (32 [42%]), asthenia (21 [28%]), and muscle and joint pain (18 [24%])," the paper said.

Related Topics

Russia SITE All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over 100 speakers to discuss and shape future of m ..

35 minutes ago

Shibli Faraz strongly condemns attack on security ..

36 minutes ago

At least three injured in powerful blast outside a ..

39 minutes ago

RECAST - German Justice Ministry Explains Procedur ..

3 minutes ago

Russia reports over 5,000 COVID-19 cases

50 minutes ago

NATO Calls on Russia to Disclose Novichok Program ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.