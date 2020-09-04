Volunteers in Russia Vaccine Trial Show Stable Humoral, Cellular Immune Response - Paper

All volunteers in the trials of Russian coronavirus vaccine demonstrated stable humoral and cellular immune response, the Gamaleya Institute said in a scientific paper published in The Lancet journal Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) All volunteers in the trials of Russian coronavirus vaccine demonstrated stable humoral and cellular immune response, the Gamaleya Institute said in a scientific paper published in The Lancet journal Friday.

"The heterologous rAd26 and rAd5 vector-based COVID-19 vaccine has a good safety profile and induced strong humoral and cellular immune responses in participants," the paper, which details results of Phase 1/2 trials, said.

The two vaccine formulations that were used in trials were tolerated well by patients, with some mild adverse events and no serious ones.

"The most common adverse events were pain at injection site (44 [58%]), hyperthermia (38 [50%]), headache (32 [42%]), asthenia (21 [28%]), and muscle and joint pain (18 [24%])," the paper said.