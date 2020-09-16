Volunteers in Russian Sputnik V Vaccine Trials to Be Screened Before Vaccination

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Volunteers taking part in the post-registration trials of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine will be checked for COVID-19, HIV, syphilis, hepatitis B and C, alcohol, narcotic or psychostimulant substances, and women will be tested for pregnancy before the vaccine is administered, the Gam-COVID-Vac-2020 clinical study's protocol, reviewed by Sputnik on Wednesday, said.

"The period of screening [assessment of suitability to participate in the study] starts from the moment you and the doctor sign an informed consent and lasts no more than seven days before you are included in the study," the document read.

The screening includes collecting detailed information about the study participants' medical history and conducting a full examination.

Based on the results, the volunteer may or may not be suitable for further participation in the study.

According to the protocol, the administration of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine should be carried out on an empty stomach.

"The vaccine or placebo is administered on an empty stomach," the document said.

It is also recommended to refrain from intensive physical activities the day before inoculation.

Russia registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, named Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, on August 11, announcing that it will hold Phase 3 trials involving around 2,000 people. The Russian Ministry of Health has said that Sputnik V underwent all the necessary checks and was proven to be capable of building immunity against the virus.