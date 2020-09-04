Volunteers in Sputnik V Trials Developed More Antibodies Than Recovered Patients - Paper

The phase 1 and 2 clinical trials of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine candidate dubbed Sputnik V found that the level of neutralizing antibodies of volunteers that received the vaccine was 1.4-1.5 times higher than in patients who recovered from the disease, in the contrast to the British vaccine candidate developed by the Oxford University and the AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) The phase 1 and 2 clinical trials of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine candidate dubbed Sputnik V found that the level of neutralizing antibodies of volunteers that received the vaccine was 1.4-1.5 times higher than in patients who recovered from the disease, in the contrast to the British vaccine candidate developed by the Oxford University and the AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Friday.

Russia's Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and RDIF, the Russian sovereign fund, published the results of the phase 1, 2 clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine in The Lancet journal earlier today.

"The level of virus-neutralizing antibodies of volunteers vaccinated with Sputnik V was 1.4-1.5 times higher than the level of antibodies of patients who had recovered from COVID-19.

In contrast, in its clinical trial the British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca found the level of antibodies in its volunteers was virtually equal to the level of antibodies of those who had recovered from coronavirus," the fund's press release read.

The clinical trials also proved that the adenoviral vectors platform used in the Russian vaccine was effective despite concerns of preexisting immunity to human adenoviruses, the fund noted.

"The optimal safe dosage has been determined, allowing an effective immune response in 100% of those vaccinated, even in those who have recently had an adenovirus infection. This reduces the significance of developing new vaccines based on platforms that have not been studied and tested over many years," the press release said.