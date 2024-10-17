Volunteers Join Tree-planting Initiative In Makkah
Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Makkah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The Holy Makkah Municipality has launched an initiative to plant various trees, in which 100 volunteers are participating.
The initiative aims to enhance environmental sustainability and improve the quality of life in Makkah. Planting trees and expanding green spaces helps reduce temperatures, beautify the urban landscape, and promote a healthy lifestyle.
The municipality oversees more than 300 parks in Makkah, providing a range of services such as preparing seating areas and restrooms, planting trees and shrubs, pruning and shaping greenery, mowing lawns, planting annual flowers, and creating green spaces for citizens, residents, and visitors to enjoy.
The municipality also conducts regular maintenance work to ensure the parks remain well-maintained and enjoyable for all.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational
PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024
Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..
KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly
Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full support in advancing business ven ..
Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha Khanum observed
Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self-determination to Kashmiris wit ..
Distt admin decides to suspend metro bus service on Oct 17
Essential services in southern Lebanon facing collapse as Israeli attacks contin ..
Candle light vigil held in memory of Karsaz martyrs
More Stories From World
-
Saudi Arabia sends fifth relief plane to Lebanon3 minutes ago
-
Garcia Luna: Mexico's 'supercop' turned cartel abettor3 minutes ago
-
Kenya Senate to vote on deputy president's impeachment3 minutes ago
-
GCC Secretary General: GCC-EU summit a milestone in deepening ties14 minutes ago
-
Qatar hosts 17th meeting of GCC human rights heads34 minutes ago
-
One Direction's Liam Payne falls to death at Argentina hotel44 minutes ago
-
Colombia extends cease-fire with former FARC members for 6 months44 minutes ago
-
Hard talk on migration expected at EU summit1 hour ago
-
North Korea declares South Korea 'hostile' state in amended constitution1 hour ago
-
In Mozambique's Beira, shipping pallets repurposed as coffins1 hour ago
-
Independent studio turns Disney's 'Tron' into video game1 hour ago
-
NATO to weigh Zelensky plan in US vote's shadow1 hour ago