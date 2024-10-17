Volunteers join tree-planting initiative in Makkah

Makkah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The Holy Makkah Municipality has launched an initiative to plant various trees, in which 100 volunteers are participating.

The initiative aims to enhance environmental sustainability and improve the quality of life in Makkah. Planting trees and expanding green spaces helps reduce temperatures, beautify the urban landscape, and promote a healthy lifestyle.

The municipality oversees more than 300 parks in Makkah, providing a range of services such as preparing seating areas and restrooms, planting trees and shrubs, pruning and shaping greenery, mowing lawns, planting annual flowers, and creating green spaces for citizens, residents, and visitors to enjoy.

The municipality also conducts regular maintenance work to ensure the parks remain well-maintained and enjoyable for all.