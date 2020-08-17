UrduPoint.com
Volunteers Show No Side Reaction In Trial Of COVID-19 Vaccine By Russia's Vector- Watchdog

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 10:30 AM

Volunteers Show No Side Reaction in Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine by Russia's Vector- Watchdog

NOVOSIBIRSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Russia's State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector is conducting the second stage of the coronavirus vaccine trials, and all the volunteers taking part in the clinical trials are feeling fine, showing no adverse reactions, the head of the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Monday.

"Yes, of course [we have proceeded to the second stage]. Today, clinical trials are being conducted. All the volunteers, who have been selected through a special procedure, are feeling fine.

Those who have already been inoculated have absolutely no adverse reactions. Not a single case of slight redness in the injection site has been recorded. Body temperature of all the volunteers is absolutely normal," Anna Popova told reporters.

The public health watchdog chief has held a briefing on the epidemiological situation in Russia's Novosibirsk and on the measures implemented to prevent local spreading of the coronavirus. Popova has also held talks with Sergey Menyaylo, Russian presidential envoy in the Siberian Federal District.

