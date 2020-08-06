All the volunteers who take part in the trials of a coronavirus vaccine at Russia's State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector are feeling fine and have no complaints, the country's public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) All the volunteers who take part in the trials of a coronavirus vaccine at Russia's State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector are feeling fine and have no complaints, the country's public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"All the volunteers who have received the EpiVacCorona vaccine are feeling fine.

No complications and complaints have been recorded," Rospotrebnadzor said.

As of Thursday, four volunteers have received the vaccine, the fifth one will be vaccinated on Saturday, and the next nine volunteers will be vaccinated three days later, the watchdog added.

Forty-three out of the 86 volunteers will receive a placebo during the second phase of the clinical trials, Rospotrebnadzor said.