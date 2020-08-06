UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Volunteers Taking Part In COVID-19 Vaccine Trials At Russia's Vector Feel Fine - Watchdog

Umer Jamshaid 30 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 05:48 PM

Volunteers Taking Part in COVID-19 Vaccine Trials at Russia's Vector Feel Fine - Watchdog

All the volunteers who take part in the trials of a coronavirus vaccine at Russia's State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector are feeling fine and have no complaints, the country's public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) All the volunteers who take part in the trials of a coronavirus vaccine at Russia's State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector are feeling fine and have no complaints, the country's public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"All the volunteers who have received the EpiVacCorona vaccine are feeling fine.

No complications and complaints have been recorded," Rospotrebnadzor said.

As of Thursday, four volunteers have received the vaccine, the fifth one will be vaccinated on Saturday, and the next nine volunteers will be vaccinated three days later, the watchdog added.

Forty-three out of the 86 volunteers will receive a placebo during the second phase of the clinical trials, Rospotrebnadzor said.

Related Topics

Russia Fine All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TrustChip and Pivot win NYUAD&#039;s DeepTech 2020 ..

33 minutes ago

NOC’s Executive Board recommends postponing elec ..

33 minutes ago

Indian TV actor Samir Sharma found dead at residen ..

42 minutes ago

Beirut explosions: Investigative committee to find ..

52 minutes ago

Over 13,700 motorists violated rule on maintaining ..

1 hour ago

Charities to resume migrant rescues in Mediterrane ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.