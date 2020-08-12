All the volunteers taking part in the coronavirus vaccine trials at Russia's State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector are feeling fine, and a report about their health condition will be later presented to the Health Ministry, Russian public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) All the volunteers taking part in the coronavirus vaccine trials at Russia's State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector are feeling fine, and a report about their health condition will be later presented to the Health Ministry, Russian public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The first intermediary report on EpiVacCorona vaccine safety, which is due to be submitted to the Russian Health Ministry, was drafted on August 11, 2020, after vaccination of the first five volunteers. All the volunteers are feeling fine," Rospotrebnadzor said.

On Tuesday, nine more volunteers were inoculated, in compliance with the trials protocol, the watchdog added.

"All the volunteers have been hospitalized and are under medical monitoring. There are no complaints regarding their condition. Five days later, the second intermediary report on EpiVacCorona vaccine safety and reactogenicity will be submitted to the Russian Health Ministry, following an assessment of local and generalized reactions of all the 14 volunteers taking part in the first stage of the trials," Rospotrebnadzor added.

After that, an independent monitoring committee will make a decision on further immunization of the volunteers, the watchdog said.