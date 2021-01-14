UrduPoint.com
Volunteers Testing Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Show No New Adverse Reactions - Gamaleya

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Experts continue monitoring the health condition of volunteers engaged in post-registration trials of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, and no new adverse reactions have been registered so far, the head of the Gamaleya research institute that developed the vaccine told Sputnik on Thursday.

The post-registration clinical trials started on September 7.

"Monitoring continues, there are no new undesirable reactions, everything is fine," Alexander Gintsburg said.

