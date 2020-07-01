UrduPoint.com
Volvo To Recall Over 2Mln Cars Worldwide Due To Seat Belt Issue - Spokesman

Wed 01st July 2020 | 08:19 PM

Volvo to Recall Over 2Mln Cars Worldwide Due to Seat Belt Issue - Spokesman

Sweden's Volvo automobile manufacturer is recalling some 2.2 million cars globally after the company discovered a seat belt issue, press spokesman Stefan Elfstrom said on Wednesday

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Sweden's Volvo automobile manufacturer is recalling some 2.2 million cars globally after the company discovered a seat belt issue, press spokesman Stefan Elfstrom said on Wednesday.

"The front seat belts are fastened with a steel cable, which is the cause of the problems.

We found out that under certain circumstances this cable can become unusable, which can cause problems." Elfstrom told the Sveriges Radio station.

This recall, which is set to become Volvo's largest ever, is a preventive measure to avoid any issues in the future, according to the company.

The affected models include Volvo S60, V60, XC60, V70, XC70 and S80.

