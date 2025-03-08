Von Allmen edges Odermatt in downhill to keep title battle alive

(@FahadShabbir)

Kvitfjell, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Franjo von Allmen prevented Marco Odermatt clinching the downhill World Cup title, edging his Swiss team-mate in Kvitfjell, in Norway, on Saturday.

Odermatt just needed to finish ahead of Von Allmen to seal a second straight downhill small globe but was runner up for the second straight day.

On Friday, Odermatt had finished behind Italian Dominik Paris but at the head of a phalanx of four Swiss.

Von Allmen, fourth the day before, won on Saturday in a time of 1min 45.46sec. Odermatt was 0.28sec behind. Stefan Rogentin was third for the second straight day at 0.38.

Swiss men have now claimed 17 of the 24 downhill podium spots this season.

"The performance of the whole team is pretty good and it makes the whole race even more fun," said Von Allmen.

Odermatt collected another 80 points in the downhill standings but Von Allmen took 100 to close to 83 points behind with one race left.

The downhillers finish their season in the March 20-27 finals in Sun Valley, Idaho.

"I think that fight is almost lost," said Von Allmen. "But everything can happen we will see what Marco shows and I can show in Sun Valley."

Von Allmen said the cooling temperature helped his jump onto the podium.

"I felt better with the lower temperature and more compact snow," he said.

Swiss star Odermatt, who also tops the super-G and giant slalom standings, boosted his edge in the overall standings to 520 points over slalom leader Henrik Kristoffersen.

While there are only four slalom or giant slalom races left -- with 100 points up for grabs for the winner of each race -- the Norwegian could opt to race speed events in Sun Valley in the unlikely pursuit of points.

Odermatt will seal one discipline title on Sunday, as the men race the penultimate Super-G of the season.

Only Mattia Casse is within 200 points but the Italian broke his right elbow in downhill training on Wednesday.